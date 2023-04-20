MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) today announced that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced a new record low unemployment during the month of March at 2.5%.
According to the DWD, the total number of unemployed people dropped by 6,400 over the month of March and 8,600 over the year to a new record low of 76,600. Total seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs increased 900 over the month of March and 41,400 year-over-year to hit a new record high of 2,997,900. The total jobs number puts the state at 3,900 jobs above the pre-COVID peak in Jan. 2020.
The unemployment rate in March was at 2.5%, down .2% from the rate in Feb. of 2.7%, which was the previous record low. The labor force participation rate increased by .1% over the month of March to 64.6%
Nationwide for the month of March, the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.5% with a labor force participation rate of 62.6%.
The DWD reports that over the month of Mar., Wisconsin added 900 nonfarm jobs, with gains of 3,200 service-providing jobs. Private sector jobs increased by 200 over the month of March and are up 32,500 over the year to a record high of 2,595,200. Construction and manufacturing jobs both declined for the month but remain up year over year.
The full report can be found online at WisConomy.com. A PDF version can also be found below.
