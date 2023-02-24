MADISON - Wisconsin's tourism industry has seen a fast recovery from the pandemic compared to other states. But many sectors are not yet where they should be.
At a public hearing earlier this month, leaders from the Senate Committee of Agriculture and Tourism discussed the continued rebound of Wisconsin.
Economic contributions for Wisconsin's outdoor recreation GDP rose from $7.8 billion in 2020 to $8.7 billion in 2021, three times faster than the state's GDP.
The sector also supported more than 169,000 jobs and drew more than 102.3 million visitors.