WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WJFW) - Three juveniles and one adult have been charged regarding an incident at the skate park on Apr. 11 in Wisconsin Rapids.
In a press release on Facebook, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department received a call to respond to the skate park due to a disturbance and people who have been pepper sprayed. The Police Department adds that there was also information that an individual may have pulled a gun and made threats.
Due to safety concerns, the park was closed while the investigation could be completed and to identify those involved.
An investigation determined that an adult female drove three male juveniles to the skate park, where an argument ensued with another group of juveniles. The argument turned into physical fighting, and people getting pepper sprayed by an individual.
The adult involved was charged with disorderly conduct and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child. The first juvenile was referred for disorderly conduct, battery, and a weapons violation. The second juvenile was referred for disorderly conduct and battery. The third juvenile was referred for disorderly conduct.
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department wants to apologize for the inconvenience of closing the park to those who use it for its purpose and do not cause problems. The park will only be closed if there is a safety concern for the public. The Police Department wants the public to contact law enforcement when problems occur. The Police Department adds that they continue to monitor the Skate Park and will take action against those who violate state laws and ordinances.
