WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department (WRPD) is asking the public for help identifying the people involved in an alleged theft at Walmart.
On Apr. 10, two women were accused of theft at Walmart at 6:40 p.m. One female got into the passenger side of a gold or tan Buick with no license plates. The other female drive the Buick.
The WRPD says that anyone that knows the two females can report an anonymous tip and receive an award of up to $1,000. When leaving a tip mention WRPD incident #23-05130 when getting ahold of them.
The Wood County Crime Stoppers has a new app to help solve and report crimes in the community. the new app, P3, can be downloaded for free onto your smartphone or used online at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm. The text-a-tip program has been eliminated because of the new app.
Anyone can still call the Wood County Crime Stoppers tip line at (800) 325- STOP (6867)
