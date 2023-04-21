WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department (WRPD) is looking for the public's help identifying several vehicles of interest.
On Thurs., at approximately 3:40 a.m., the WRPD responded to the area of 8th St. S and East Grand Ave. for an alarm at a local business. Upon arrival, it was determined that there was significant damage to the property and a large sum of money was taken from the business. The incident is actively being investigated and WRPD has identified several vehicles of interest.
The WRPD asks that residents living in the area of 8th St. S and E. Grand Ave. and the neighborhoods north towards Baker St., to check their exterior video surveillance footage. The police want you to look between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Apr. 20.
The WRPD is looking for better-quality photos than what they have. If anyone has photos or videos of the vehicles involved, you are asked to send them to Lieutenant Lubeck at jlubeck@wirapids.org and reference WRPD case number 23-5688.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com