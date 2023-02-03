MADISON (WJFW) - A Wisconsin Rapids man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex crimes.
Timothy P. McDowell, 40, from Wisconsin Rapids, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 25 years in prison for producing child pornography. The imprisonment will be followed by 30 years of supervised release.
McDowell plead guilty to the charges on Oct. 25, 2022.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, law enforcement began to investigate their investigation into McDowell in Oct. 2021 after they received information that McDowell was posting what appeared to be self-produced child pornography on Kik. They searched the defendant's home the next day and on his phone, found images and videos of the defendant sexually assaulting two young children. The defendant admitted to producing these images and sending them to others on Kik.
Judge Conley adds that the 25-year sentence was warranted due to the abhorrent nature of the defendant's conduct and because the defendant created the potential for endless victimization of the children by sharing the images on the internet.
