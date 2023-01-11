Wisconsin organization wants to reduce salt usage

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Every year, Wisconsin uses thousands of pounds of salt to melt ice on roadways. This is because salt is readily available and overall, very effective at melting ice and snow. Once the ice and snow are gone the salt remains, and that salt can leech into the soil, runoff into storm drains, and eventually end up in our lakes and rivers.
Wisconsin Salt Wise is an organization which wants to educate the public about excess road salt and it’s effects on the environment. They are promoting Wisconsin Salt Awareness week during the week of January 23. Each day will feature a free webinar from 12:30-1pm with various topics centered around reducing salt usage.
Residents, businesses, and government all use salt that can pollute our waterways, but Salt Wise has tips everyone can follow. Allison Madison from Salt Wise encourages people maintaining sidewalks and driveways to shovel as much snow and ice from the surface as possible before applying salt.
“A 12 ounce mug of salt is enough for about 12 sidewalk squares or about 20 feet of driveway. So if you see extra salt left over afterwards, it means you’ve over-applied,” says Madison.
County and State transportation officials are getting on board too. Alex Hegeman, Oneida County Highway Commissioner, explained their plow/salt truck drivers use a computer to set the rate at which salt or brine is applied to the road. Trucks are calibrated to apply salt and brine in a precise manner. When salt is mixed with water or brine, it is activated faster than when it is put down dry. This makes it possible to decrease the total salt application rates because the brine pre-wets salt so it sticks to roads and doesn’t bounce off onto the shoulders and ditches.
This reduces the total salt usage and helps save the state and county money. It also helps keep excess salt out of waterways.
To learn more about Wisconsin Salt Wise and Salt Awareness Week visit the website here.