MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - The state budget enacted a month ago provides almost $1.2 billion in new funding authority for public schools, but several school districts may miss out on the increases.
The bill would raise the cap on the minimum amount of revenue school districts are allowed to collect from state aid and local taxpayers to $11,000 per student from $10,000 and increase per-pupil aid payments for private voucher and independent charter schools.
Two Wisconsin republican lawmakers are looking to eliminate that with a bill that could prevent 19 school districts from benefiting from recently increased low revenue ceilings.
"It’s tough to live referendum to referendum," said Shannon Murray the superintendent of Merrill Area Public Schools.
Merrill is one of the 19 school districts that failed to pass their referendum back in November. Shannon Murray says because of that, cuts had to be made.
"I think ours is about 3 million dollars’ worth on a total budget of 30, so 10% is a really big cut. That was staff positions, programing budgets all kind of things," he added.
State Senator Patrick Testin says giving each student the same opportunity for education is crucial for their success.
"In our state constitution, we make it explicitly clear that every student in the state of Wisconsin has to have access to high quality education and given the fact that a dollar doesn’t stretch as far as it did even four or five years ago," said Sen. Patrick Testin. "We want to make sure that they can take advantage of the increases we gave virtually every school district here which I think it’s the intent this bill aims to fix that," he added.
So far, sixteen republicans and eight democrats have signed the bill.
"It just goes to show that sometimes you can get even more support as a standalone bill as supposed to a larger budget document," said the Sen. Testin.
With school starting back up in a few weeks, Murray says any help the school district can get to address their funding will make a difference.
"We will put that back into our program for our students and we will be thankful for this being overturned if it is indeed overturned," said Murray.
The creators of the bill hope to get the proposal to the floor when the legislature meets in the fall.