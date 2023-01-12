FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the state Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Feb. 15, 2022. On Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, Wisconsin became the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes from Evers amid a push for a federal ban and after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular app.