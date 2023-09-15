Wisconsin is continuing to experience drought conditions going into the fall season.
The U.S. drought monitor released its latest data Thursday. It is estimated that over 86% of the state is currently experiencing some level of drought with 20% of areas in one of the two highest categories of conditions. Included in these totals are parts of Lincoln, Langlade, Oneida and Adams counties which all have pockets of extreme drought.
This summer has been one of the driest on record for Wisconsin since data started being recorded over 100 years ago.