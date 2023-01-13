MINOCQUA (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will be hosting a public involvement meeting to discuss a future road construction project, between the Minocqua Lake Bridge and Front St. in Minocqua.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on Thurs. Jan. 26 from 4-6 p.m. in the Torpy Room inside Minocqua Town Hall.
A brief presentation will begin at 4 p.m. After the presentation, there will be an open house where citizens can ask questions.
The purpose of the project is to repair concrete pavement joints, upgrade curb ramps to ADA standards, replace curb and gutters as needed, replace an existing asphalt path with a concrete sidewalk between Front St. and Veterans' Park entrance and install new pavement markings.
Construction is set to begin in 2026.
During construction, the roadway will remain open to traffic during construction under staged lane shifts. Motorists can expect single-lane, parking lane and shoulder closures. Temporary pedestrian accommodations will be put in place throughout construction. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout construction.
To learn more about future projects that the Wisconsin DOT is planning, you can visit their website at wisconsindot.gov.
