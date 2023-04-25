MADISON (WJFW) - Attorney General Josh Kaul announced today a new dashboarding toll on the Wisconsin Department of Justice's (DOJ) website that would allow users to explore arrests submitted to the state's criminal history repository (CCH) by law enforcement agencies across the state.
The CCH is a fingerprint-based database that contains detailed information including arrests and arrest charges. According to the DOJ, the database is an accumulation of information submitted by Wisconsin law enforcement agencies and other criminal justice system entities as required by applicable state statutes. Wisconsin law enforcement agencies must submit documentation of all felonies and a subset of misdemeanor arrests to the CCH (Wisconsin State Statute).
The CCH however, accepts documentation of any arrest Wisconsin law enforcement submits. Some agencies might submit all arrests irrespective of the level, while others might only submit felonies and the misdemeanors required by state statute.
“At DOJ, we strive to make as much data available to the public as possible,” said AG Kaul. “This new dashboard makes government more transparent and open to the public, while also serving as a great tool for researchers and other members of the public interested in learning more about arrest data in our state.”
The dashboarding tool is refreshed weekly and can be found here: https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dles/bjia/arrests-submitted-criminal-history-repository
