MADISON (WJFW) - As the weather gets warm this week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public of areas across the state being in "very high" fire danger.
Counties that are south of Highway 29 are in a "Very High" fire danger. Marathon County is in a "High" category. Multiple counties, including, Door, Oconto, Marinette, Shawano, Taylor, Chippewa, Dunn, and St. Croix Co. are in "Moderate" risk, and every other county in Wisconsin is in a "low" category.
This week's forecast indicates warm, dry, and windy conditions today through Thurs. On windy, dry days, embers from any forest fire, especially burn piles and campfires, can easily escape control and cause a wildfire if not properly extinguished.
DNR burning permit restrictions and fire danger vary from county to county, as significant snow still covers the northern third of the state and is keeping the fire risk there low. However, the DNR is suspending annual burn permits in 19 counties due to current and forecasted conditions.
The DNR has responded to 34 wildfires burning 45 acres in the last week. Fires were small due to quick action by suppression resources.
The DNR has released multiple fire safety tips include:
- Avoiding outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.
- Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.
- Secure dragging trailer chains.
- Report fires early, dial 911.
To find the current fire situation across the state, visit the DNR's website.