MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the 2023-24 Wisconsin's Fishing Regulations Guide is now available.
The DNR released a pamphlet on Monday with all the regulations for the 2023-2024 season, including the price of fishing licenses as well as size restrictions.
The regulations went into effect on Apr. 1. Anglers are encouraged by the DNR to review and understand any specific rules or regulations associated with the body of water they plan to fish at.
The cost for a fishing license this season will be $20. All residents and non-residents older than 16 must possess a 2023-24 general fishing license in Wisconsin.
Fishing licenses can be purchased online via GoWild, at a registered sales location or at a DNR Service Center.
The general fishing and trout fishing regulations can be found online at locations where licenses are sold.
