MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR)is now accepting applications for the E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for projects that will host an electronics collection site or event in 2023 or early 2024.
The application deadline is Fri., Feb. 17 at 5 p.m.
The Wisconsin DNR says that financial support for additional collection sites and events will make it easier for residents in areas to recycle unwanted electronics.
Because of having no permanent collection site registered under E-Cycle Wisconsin and for not having a registered collection event during the previous year, Forest, Florence, Iron and Marquette counties will be given priority from the DNR.
The DNR will award up to $50,000 in grants to businesses, local and tribal governmental bodies and nonprofits for this round, with the following maximum award amounts:
- Maximum award per collection event: $5,000
- Maximum award per permanent collection site: $10,000
In June 2022, the DNR awarded more than $87,000 in grants to 15 electronics collection projects in 13 counties.
Wisconsin electronics recycling law, which took effect in 2010, and banned many electronics from the trash. It also created E-Cycle Wisconsin, a manufacturer-funded program managed by the DNR that supports a statewide network of electronics collectors and recyclers.
A link to the application form can be found here.
And if you are looking for an up-to-date, interactive list of E-Cycle Wisconsin collection sites and mail-back programs, you can also check out the DNR's website.
