MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state are beginning today. The burns will be done on properties where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn.
The DNR says that crews will be burning cattail marshes and/or wetlands to clear the buildup of dead vegetation and open waterways for waterfowl to feed and nest.
The DNR staff wants to take advantage of wet conditions and frozen ground, which reduces the heat and intensity of cattail marsh burns.
Winter burns mark the beginning of the fire management season for DNR crews. There will be other windows of opportunity for prescribed burning through the spring, and open again in late summer and fall.
When conducting prescribed burns near roads and recreational trails, the DNR will post signs to notify the public. Local law enforcement and fire officials will also be notified when a planned burn is taking place. The DNR asks that the public avoid the areas while a burn is being conducted.
To view the status of where prescribed burns are currently happening across the state, visit the DNR WisBURN page. For a more detailed look at historic, current and planned DNR-prescribed burns, visit the DNR-prescribed fire dashboard.
More information regarding prescribed burns can be found on their website.
