MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to encourage the public to provide input on the proposed wolf management plan which comes to an end on Feb. 28.
The public is encouraged to review the updated plan and make comments through the online comment tool, or you can send an email to DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wisconsin.gov.
The DNR adds that they are accepting comments through the mail. You can send your comments to:
Wolf Management Plan Comments
101 S. Webster St.
PO Box 7921
Madison, WI 53707-7921
All comments will be accepted for review.
The DNR says that the proposed plan was developed in consideration of many factors, including public input, consultations with Wisconsin's tribal nations, scientific literature reviews, a study on current public attitudes towards wolves and potential outcomes of various management decisions. They add that the draft plan aims to effectively balance the tradeoffs between three main objectives:
- Ensuring a healthy and sustainable wolf population to fulfill its ecological role.
- Addressing and reducing wolf-related conflicts.
- Providing multiple benefits associated with the wolf population, including hunting, trapping and sightseeing.
The DNR wants to increase the public's understanding of wolves, identify important scientific research and outline steps to ensure collaboration on science-based wolf management in Wisconsin.
The plan proposes several changes to align the DNR's wolf management strategy with the current state of the wolf population, the available science and the perspectives of a diverse public, such as:
- Moving away from a single numeric population goal and instead using an adaptive management process focused on balancing the three main objectives
- Reducing harvest registration times and issuing zone-specific wolf harvest permits to improve the department's ability to effectively meet harvest quotas
- Adding mechanisms to address localized concerns, including wolf harvest concerns near tribal reservations and focused wolf harvest in areas with a history of wolf-livestock conflict
- Revising wolf management zone boundaries to better reflect current wolf distribution and habitat.
The DNR says that their draft plan will allow them to continue to monitor wolves each year and address wolf-related conflict. They will also continue supporting and conducting scientific research and science-based decision-making. Collaboration with other agencies, tribal nations, stakeholder groups and the public on items of mutual importance remains a department priority.