STARKS(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced updates today to the town's PFAS issues.
DHS and the DNR have issued well-specific drinking water advisories for 24 residents in the Town of Stella due to high PFAS levels in their drinking water.
The Wisconsin DNR and DHS will be hosting a meeting with town leadership and residents tonight at 5 p.m. at the Town of Stella Town Hall. The meeting will provide an update about the PFAS contamination found in some private wells and information about how residents can access temporary safe drinking water.
The state is taking the following steps to assist residents with known PFAS contamination in their private drinking water supply access safe water:
- Providing carry-out cases of bottled water: The DNR has made carryout cases of bottled water available to the town for households with PFAS-impacted wells until temporary emergency water agreements are established
- Providing bottled water to homes: The DNR has contracted with Culligan to provide bottled water delivery in five-gallon containers to the homes of residents with impacted private water supplies. Residents interested in this service are required to request it through the DNR and sign an access agreement with the state and vendor before receiving water delivery. Residents should not contact Culligan directly if they are requesting the DNR to pay for bottled water.
Residents can request a temporary alternative water supply from the DNR. Details can be found through a DNR agreement. After the agreement gets filled out, the DNR asks you to email it to DNRStellaPFAS@wisconsin.gov. The agreement can also be mailed to:
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
c/o Gwen Saliares – RR/5
P.O. Box 7923
Madison, WI 53703
When completing the agreement, residents should indicate if they need a bottom-loading dispenser, Bottom-loading dispensers are generally provided to those who are unable to lift 5-gallon jugs. Eligible residents who are currently paying for their own bottled-water service should also complete and submit an agreement so the DNR can take over the coordination and payments of their service.
