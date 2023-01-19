Weather Alert

...PERIODS OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTH-CENTRAL AND FAR NORTHEAST WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON... .A Low pressure system centered over central Lake Michigan early this afternoon will track to Lake Huron by evening. Snow showers generated by the storm will continue to affect portions of north-central and far northeast Wisconsin this afternoon, resulting in a continuation of hazardous travel conditions. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and a little freezing drizzle. Up to an inch of additional accumulation expected, especially near the Upper Michigan border and over far northern Door county. * WHERE...Oneida, Vilas, Door, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County, and Southern Marinette County Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions are expected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be sure to allow for plenty of extra travel time. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&