MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is asking the public for ideas on how to use a second round of opioid settlement funds.
Approximately $8 million will be available to support existing or new projects and programs and communities across the State of Wisconsin.
From now until Feb. 17, citizens can offer their suggestions online through a survey. The survey is available in English and Spanish.
In 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the final approval of an agreement with the nation's three major pharmaceutical distributors (Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen) and Johnson & Johnson.
Payments from the distributors will continue for 18 years, whereas payments from Johnson & Johnson will continue for nine years.
The legislature's Joint Committee on Finance approved a modified version of the $31 million plan for 2022 which included funds for:
- Supporting school-based prevention programs - $250,000
- Supporting community-based prevention programs - $750,000
- Expanding the NARCAN® Direct Program - $3 million
- Establishing and funding a program to distribute fentanyl test strips - $2 million
- Supporting medication-assisted treatment - $2 million
- Expanding the hub-and-spoke health home pilot program - $1 million
- Supporting room and board costs for Medicaid members in residential substance use disorder treatment - $2.5 million
- Supporting renovations or construction of care and treatment facilities - $10 million
- Creating an overdose alert system - $500,000
- Supporting tribal nations - $6 million
- Supporting law enforcement agencies - $3 million
The second year of funding can be used for existing programs or toward new projects to address the impacts of the opioid epidemic in communities statewide.
