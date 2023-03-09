LANGLADE CO. (WJFW) - The Langlade County Health Department announced that they are opening its Wisconsin certified water lab for testing drinking water.
The lab can be used by anyone that has a private well.
The lab has bacteria testing capabilities and they currently work with another lab to offer nitrate testing. Results from the test will be available within 2-3 days.
"We are very excited to bring this service to Langlade County," said the Langlade County Health Department's Health Officer, Meghan Williams. " We hope that this will help those better understand their drinking water quality."
The test costs $20 and payment is accepted by cash or check. There will be special sampling bottles available at the Langlade County Health Department in Antigo that will be available for testing. The bottles will come with instructions. The Langlade County Health Department says that drinking water samples should be collected and dropped off at the lab within 24 hours. Drinking water samples will be accepted Mon. - Wed. from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
