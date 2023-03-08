UPDATE 3/8/23 8:33 a.m. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced that all lanes on Wisconsin 86 are opened at County Highway T in Lincoln Co.
The section of road was closed because of a semi fire.
According to WisDOT, the incident occurred just after 6 a.m. and was cleared just before 8:30 a.m.
There is no information on if anyone was injured by the fire or how it happened.
LINCOLN CO. (WJFW) - Wisconsin 86 is closed in both directions at County Highway T in Lincoln Co., because of a semi fire.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that the lane closures are expected to last into the 8 a.m. hour.
