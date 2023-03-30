Winter Storm Warning courtesy Pixabay
The Northwoods area is expected to see a lot of rain, snow and wind Thursday night into Saturday as two systems come across our area. A winter storm warning is in effect for Oneida, Vilas, Florence and Forest counties tonight. We can expect to see heavy freezing rain, sleet, an 2 to 6 inches of snow in some areas. Winds could gust as much as 45MPH.

We will likely get a break from the precipitation Friday afternoon, but by mid-afternoon, we could see mixed precipitation changing to all snow which will be heavy at times, and the gusty winds will continue Friday night into Saturday morning. 9-12 inch snowfall can be expected in some areas, especially between Highway 29 and Highway 8.

For more information, click on the weather link on the top of the screen or click the red banner near the top and tune into Newswatch 12 for the latest updates.