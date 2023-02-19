EAGLE RIVER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Wisconsin Windigo have been on a mission lately. A surge of wins have put them at the top of the NAHL Midwest Division with 53 points before their game against the Minnesota Wilderness on Saturday. This was the second game of a two game series between the Windigo and Wilderness at the Eagle River Dome. The first game had the Windigo win it 3-0 on Friday. The standings were as close as ever, so the Windigo needed a win to stay in first place in the division.
In the first period, the Wilderness came out firing. Michael Quinn scored the first goal of the game on a slapshot to make it 1-0. Then, a breakaway from Sawyer Scholl resulted in his second goal of the season and the Wilderness' second goal of the game to make it 2-0. The final goal of the period came from Adam Johnson to make it 3-0 Wilderness at the end of the first period.
The Windigo, down 3-0 had to put something together in the second period if they wanted to stay in this game. That's exactly what they did. Luke Levandowski got the scoring for the Windigo, scoring his 20th goal of the season to cut the lead to 3-1. However, the Wilderness were doing everything possible to try and put this game away. They responded to Levandowski's goal with a goal from Kevin Marx Noren, his 22nd of the season, to go up 4-1. The Windigo would not go away, though, and Luke Baker was able to put one in the back of the net to make it 4-2. Then, on a power play, Frank Jenkins was able to score for the Windigo and cut the lead to one, making the score 4-3. Finally, after being down 3-0 and 4-1, the Windigo were able to come back and tie the game at the end of the second period with Luke Levandowski's second goal of the game, his 21st of the season. After that goal, the game was tied at four entering the third and final period.
In the third period, the Windigo took the lead with a goal from Daniil Dolzhenko to make it 5-4. It looked like they were going to skate away with the miraculous comeback win, until Wilderness defender Gustav Ozolins scored the game-tying goal with three and a half minutes left in the game to make it 5-5, and this game went to overtime.
This overtime was a fun one, and went down to the final seconds. After going scoreless, Cole Mickel scored his first goal of the season in the biggest way possible, winning the game for his team. After going down 3-0 in the first period, the Windigo completed an epic comeback to win this game in overtime 6-5, completing the series sweep.
With the win, the Windigo have now won two-games in a row and remain at the top of the leaderboards in the NAHL Midwest Division with 55 points. The Wilderness are now in a tie for second place in the division with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
The Windigo will be back on the ice on Friday, when they host the Chippewa Steel in game one of a two-game home series. The Wilderness will look to get back in the win column at home on Friday against the Springfield Jr. Blues in game one of a two game series.