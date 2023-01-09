WAUSAU (WJFW) - The Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced that Sheriff Chad Billeb has promoted Captain William Millhausen to Chief Deputy/Undersheriff.
The promotion went into effect on Jan. 8.
In a press release from the Marathon County Sheriff's Office, Millhausen will be responsible for providing leadership for the daily management of the Sheriff's Office while continuing to maximize the quality of effectiveness of the Office's employees, processes and resources.
“In his new role, Chief Deputy Millhausen will take on the challenges we face as an agency and community,” shared Sheriff Billeb. “Having worked alongside him during my time at the Sheriff’s Office, I have seen first-hand Bill’s incredible work ethic, commitment to public safety and service to our community. I’m confident in his abilities and know he has the knowledge and skill to manage the day-to-day business of the Sheriff’s Office.”
Chief Deputy Millhausen has been with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office since 1998 as a reserve deputy. He was hired as a full-time deputy in Nov. 1999. In his time with the Sheriff’s Office, he has worked as a deputy, detective, and lieutenant within the Patrol and Investigations Divisions, and for almost six years has served as the captain overseeing the Communications Division.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com