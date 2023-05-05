MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - After a long winter, the Wildwood Wildlife Park Zoo & Safari in Minocqua will be opening their doors to the public this weekend.
"We are excited to get the guest back in the animals out and seeing everybody again," said Kim Domaszak.
Wildwood is the 2nd largest zoo in the state of Wisconsin, Kim Domaszak says maintaining the zoo is not an easy task.
"It’s a lot of pressure getting everything open for the season and a lot of work, but its really awarding seeing all the guests having fun the kids interacting with the animals and that kind of the thing," said Kim.
From Siamang Monkeys, Black-Footed Penguins and even American Flamingos, Domaszak believes there is an animal for everyone to enjoy.
"Definitely there’s anything from birds, to big mammals to cats, every kind of thing," said Kim.
Now that the season opener is less than 24 hours away. Workers feel the animals are anxious to see large crowds again.
"They definitely need the interaction with the guests, it was a very long winter this year so having the guest back will make them very happen," said Domaszak.
Door will be open to the public on Saturday at 9AM, rain or shine. For more information you can visit here.