CRANDON/NEWBOLD - A couple of wildfires have broken across the Northwoods Monday.
A brush fire was reported at 10:40am off of Airport Road south of Crandon. The fire ended up growing to around 1/2 an acre in size.
The fire was contained in about 15 minutes.
Another fire also broke out in the township of Newbold. That was reported as a one-acre brush fire off of Black Lake Road at around 12:37pm.
At around 12:45pm, that fire was reported to have consumed a structure, and the Lake Tomahawk Fire Department was requested for assistance. The Pine Lake Fire Department also assisted in the response.
The fire was contained by 3pm and crews worked to put out any remaining embers in the structure.