BLACK RIVER FALLS (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports that the Arcadia Wildfire spreading in Monroe County is now 77% contained.
The DNR adds that more than 3,100 acres have been affected by the wildfire. All Arcadia Fire evacuations were rescinded at noon on Friday. Property owners living in the evacuated areas are allowed to return.
Arcadia Ave. between Blueberry Rd. and Smothers Rd. remains closed to non-residents. The evacuation center previously operational at the LUNDA Center is now closed.
The DNR adds that no injuries have been reported. Three structures were damaged by the fire. One shed has been lost.
No word on what started the wildfire, but the DNR is doing a thorough investigation. The team consists of personnel and wildland fire investigators who are trained to look at specific indicators at the origin of the fire. These investigations can take time. More information will be shared as it becomes available.
For up-to-date information on fire conditions, as well as learn about burn restrictions and current wildfires, visit the DNR's website.
