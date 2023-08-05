RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Hodag Farmers' market is a place where people go to buy fresh produce or shop from a variety of crafters. On Saturday, Wild Instincts was in attendance at Pioneer Park selling baked goods!
Each summer, Wild Instincts sets up a booth to help raise money to support rescue and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned wildlife. This is the first time being at the farmers market since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Administrator Sharon Larson says the community support has been great.
"The market opened up at 8:00 AM and we are almost sold out we just have a few little things left and people have been wonderful and very supportive rounding up and giving extra dollars and donations so it has been very, very helpful," said Sharon Larson.
Baked goods weren't the only thing people had the chance to buy. Their pal Nova the owl was there for families to check out.
"We have Nova whet owl with us today and she has been helping educate kids about owls and actually adults to about owls and other wild animals and why is it important to be good stewards towards our wild neighbors," said Larson.
Wild Instincts is always accepting donations and items such as paper towels, canned food and garbage bags.
For more information on how you can help, you can visit here.
