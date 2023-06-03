WIAA State Track and Field Meet Recap

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WJFW)- The WIAA High School State Track and Field Meet happened on Friday and Saturday, where athletes competed to try and bring home a gold medal for their school.
On Friday, Kallie Volk from Three Lakes High School was able to bring home a gold medal in impressive fashion. Volk won the Division-3 girls triple jump event after recording a jump of 38'9" to bring home her first medal of the weekend.
A jump like that was impressive, and won the event with about nine inches more than the second place finisher. It was a feat that impressed many and shocked few, but none more than Volk herself.
"It was definitely not something I was expecting at all, but I just believed in myself until the end and that last jump in the finals and I blew one out there," said Volk. "It doesn't even feel real right now. I don't know how I just did that."
The jump not only won her a state title, but set the school record, previously held by Kallie's sister, Kortnie, who was in the stands cheering on her sister as she broke her record.
"I'm just so proud of her," said Kortnie, who is also Kallie's jump coach. "I'm excited for her. She deserves everything that she gets and she works so hard. I hope that I set an example for her to follow in my footsteps, but make them even bigger."
Kallie finished up her weekend with a second place finish in the high jump with a jump of 5'7" and also finished as runner-up in the long jump as well, jumping 18'5.5" to secure her third medal of the weekend.
On top of Kallie's "shocking," win, Medford's Meredith Richter also shocked a few spectators at Veteran's Memorial Stadium at UW-La Crosse. Richter won the Division-2 girls 800M run, taking down the favorite Nora Gremban to win the event.
Richter finished with a time of 2:14.08 to win the gold medal. According to Richter, she had a rough 1600M race a few hours before, where she finished in 10th place behind Gremban, who won the event. After taking gold in the 800M, Richter was happy to have recovered, and says that she left it all out on the track.
"I was pretty fired up after the mile, it did not go how I wanted it to," said Richter. "So, coach told me you run when you're mad, and to use that energy, so I did. I was like, 'No, I got this, I got this. I'm kicking.' So, I kind of just pulled ahead."
Meredith is only a junior, so she will look to defend her 800M title and repeat as state champion in next year's event.
After an explosive weekend, multiple athletes from our area were able to win gold. Here is a list of those athletes:
Division-1 Boys 4x800M- Stevens Point, Tate Bruckhart, Ethan Olds, Aloysius Franzen, Bode Erickson (7:46.64)
Division-1 Boys 1600M- Stevens Point, Bode Erickson (4:15.19)
Division-2 Girls 800M- Medford, Meredith Richter (2:14.08)
Division-2 Girls 1600M- Northland Pines, Nora Gremban (4:53.30)
Division-2 Long Jump- Antigo, MacKenzie Wissbroecker (18'4.5")
Division-3 Boys 1600M- Iola-Scandinavia, Charlie Vater (4:15.87)
Division-3 Boys 3200M- Iola-Scandinavia, Charlie Vater (9:23.43)
Division-3 Boys High Jump- Bowler-Gresham, Emmitt Kietlinski (6'6")
Division-3 Boys Shot Put- Athens, Aiden Janke (55'2.75")
Division-3 Boys Discus Throw- Athens, Aiden Janke (159'6")
Division-3 Girls 4x400M- Phillips, Leah Harper, Sarah Knaack, Elsa Schluter, Mataya Eckert (4:03.23)
Division-3 Girls 100M- Assumption, Bella Thomas (12.39)
Division-3 Girls 800M- Chequamegon, Autumn Michalski (2:12.13)
Division-3 Girls 1600M- Chequamegon, Autumn Michalski (4:52.35)
Division-3 Girls 3200M- Rosholt, Sophia Bablitch (10:55.35)
Division-3 Girls 100M Hurdles- Florence, Kamdan Johnson (15.01)
Division-3 Girls Triple Jump- Three Lakes, Kallie Volk (38'9")
Mixed 1600M Wheelchair- Marathon, Drake Carlson (4:38.75)
Division-1 TEAM- T-1 Stevens Point (47)
Here is the link for full results:
https://live.pttiming.com/?mid=5695