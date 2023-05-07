WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)-Last month the WIAA announced the 32 student-athletes selected for the Scholar-Athlete Award. Today the honorees were presented their awards. To qualify for the award the nominee must have earned at least four varsity letters through the first half of his/her senior year and must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.
The award ceremony was at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau. The athletes heard from various speakers such as the Executive Director Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and Emmy Award Winning Sports Broadcaster; Anne Marie Anderson.
Eight athletes from our area were presented the award. Below details each athlete's accomplishments:
Evan Johnson, Florence High School
Evan has earned nine letters and is a six-time Northern Lakes Conference selection. He helped the Bobcats win a baseball conference championship while also earning both team and conference MVP honors. As a senior, his team won conference championships in football and basketball.
Jackson Ormond, Stratford High School
Jackson has earned ten varsity letters across football, wrestling and baseball. Jackson helped the Tigers win a football state championship title. The four-time Marawood All Conference honoree also won an individual wrestling sectional championship.
Kallie Volk, Three Lakes High School
Kallie has lettered ten times in cross country, volleyball, basketball and track and field. She has earned six all conference honors, is a state high jump champion in track and field and helped her basketball team win a sectional title.
Augustus Fink, Three Lakes High School
Augustus has earned nine letters in football, wrestling and track and field. He is a four-time Northern Lakes Conference wrestling selection. In track and field, he won an individual and team regional championship as well as back to back team conference championships.
Reese Rogowski, Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School
Reese has lettered eleven times in volleyball, basketball, and track and field. She earned all conference honors six times and is a four-time conference champion in volleyball and won back to back individual sectional championships in track and field.
Cristin Casey, Assumption High School
Cristin has lettered ten times in cross country, basketball, and softball. She earned five all conference honors and was a member of the Royals state championship teams in both basketball and softball.
Davin Stoffel, Mosinee High School
Davin has earned ten varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball. He helped his team win a baseball sectional championship and received back to back Great Northern All Conference honors in both football and basketball.
Caden Healy, Colby High School
Caden has earned eight varsity letters in football, basketball and track and field. She earned all conference honors in cross country and track and field. He helped the Hornets win a football state championship and earned Marawood Conference MVP football honors. The five-time all conference selection also has a 4.0 grade point.
On top of the medallions they received, they were surprised with an $1,000 scholarship courtesy to We Energies Foundation WPS Foundation. Congratulations to these stellar student-athletes.