Bryon Black can be sure of one thing.
“Humans are very bad at teaching animals how to be wild,” said Black.
As the executive director of the Northwoods Wildlife Center, part of Black’s job is to deal with the consequences of humans' attempt at raising wild animals.
“When people do adopt these animals, they become accustomed to people, they become imprinted to people sometimes,” said Black. “That teaches them that people are a good place to get food or a good place to get comfort, and really, that's the case in very, very few situations.”
An animal that is imprinted on human life is one that looks to humans for guidance rather than their own species. While they might seem like a unique pet, Black warns that they are not meant to be domesticated.
“Domestication and imprintation are two different things,” said Black. “Domestication would mean fawns are good pets, and they're not.”
The ultimate goal here at the Northwood Wildlife Center is to keep animals wild.
“The more that the wildlife stays wild and follows their natural instincts and behaviors that they've been taught by their parents, the more likely they are to be successful, healthy parts of the ecosystem they live in,” said Black.
that if you find an animal that appears to be in distress, do not immediately approach it.
“If a person has a baby animal or an animal of any kind that they think is in trouble, before trying to do anything for that animal themselves, they should call us so we can help determine whether or not that animal really needs help,” said Black. “And if it needs help, what steps should be taken.”
Ultimately, by keeping distance from these animals, it's better for both parties involved.
“You think they might be cute but the chances of them causing problems that you have to deal with are going to be higher when they interact with you more often,” said Black.