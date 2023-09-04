HAZELHURST, Wis. (WJFW)- Labor Day symbolizes the end of Summer; And for the Northwoods, the end of tourist season. Many locals like to thank the seasonal visitors by waving them goodbye and safe travels.
Whitman's bar located off of highway 51 in Hazelhurst hosted its 53rd annual wave goodbye party. The party is dedicated to thanking visitors and wishing them safe travels on their way home.
“I think it’s pretty big for the people in the area just because it’s been a long summer we really love the tourist coming up here we know they’re gonna be back in a couple weeks to see the fall colors," said Shauna Whitman the Manager at Whitman's bar and grill.
“This is our way of coming together to celebrate the end of summer and yet at the same time saying thank you to everyone that spends their time and their money up in our community," said Aaron Amershek a resident of the Northwoods area.