A federal grand jury has indicted a Weston man for distributing fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment alleges that 34-year-old Jacob Gould tried to distribute fentanyl twice on January 6th. One of the transactions involved 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
The indictment also says that, Gould possessed a 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine, even though he had previous felonies.
If convicted, Gould faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison