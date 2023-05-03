MARSHFIELD (WJFW) - McMillan St. at Lincoln Ave. in Marshfield will be closed starting on May 8 to allow Kwik Trip to make utility connections for their new store.
The road closure will require detouring traffic utilizing the following routes:
- Westbound traffic will be directed to St. Joseph Avenue and Veterans Parkway (STH. 13).
- Eastbound traffic will be directed to Veterans Parkway (STH 13) and then to Central Avenue (STH. 97).
Motorists are encouraged to use caution through construction zones, be aware of changing road conditions and reduce the speed at which they are traveling.
Any questions can be found by contacting the City of Marshfield Engineering Division at (715) 486-2034.
