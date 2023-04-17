Prentice Wisconsin received around a foot of snow Sunday night into Monday morning. The ground was completely snow-free before it all fell.
“I woke up this morning and thought well I’m not going to work today because of all the snow I guess,” said Melissa Price of Prentice.
Price didn’t even bother clearing off her driveway Monday. She was more concerned about clearing a path for water down the street, so it didn’t end up in her basement.
Just a week before the snowfall, there were summer-like temperatures in Prentice.
“Eighty degrees really spoiled everyone around here I think,” said Price.
Price’s neighbor Sam Hall stopped by to help her out.
“Yeah it’s not fun,” said Hall. “But what do you do, y’know? You live around here and that’s how it is.”
Hall runs a plow and landscaping business in Prentice. He said it was rough work Monday because the ground isn’t frozen, meaning if you’re not careful it's easy to tear up a yard.
Bruce Jilka of Prentice was careful Monday morning for that reason. He used his UTV to clear off his driveway, and paid special care not to drive on his yard.
“I’m sure we got a foot,” said Jilka. “It’s really hard to tell with the drifting and everything but boy its wet, heavy snow – heart-attack snow.”
Jilka said he is ready for spring to come. And he isn’t alone.
“I’m ready for Spring,” said Price.