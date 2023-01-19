NORTHWOODS, Wis (WJFW) - The 60th Annual World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River and the Hodag Challenge Cross Country Ski Race in Rhinelander are both dealing with the recent snowfall prior to their weekend of events. Thursday morning’s snowfall totals ranged from six to ten inches, leaving local event organizers to put in a few more hours of work to prepare for their race weekends.
Tom Anderson, CEO of the World Championship Derby Complex (WCDC), says “it’s a little extra work and time, but we’ve got the equipment we need.” The Derby Complex has multiple front-end loaders, plow trucks, skid-loaders, and a small army of shovelers. Although the Thursday practice was cancelled due to the weather conditions, the track will be ready for the weekend and it’s over 370 racers. Racing will begin on Friday and conclude Sunday.
While the Hodag Challenge involves less horsepower, there are just as many competitors. Brian Hegge of the Northwoods Nordic Ski Club says the event at CAVOC ski trails is set to draw over 350 athletes. Student athletes, their parents, and their coaches are converging on Rhinelander from across Wisconsin and even some from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for the Hodag Challenge. Event organizers were hoping for snow to help the track’s base, but just not this much. Hegge says he would have liked to have four to six inches of snow rather than the eight to ten we received. “the eight to ten takes a lot more work to get ready for the race,” says Hegge. There’s a crew of four people working to pack, roll, and set tracks prior to the weekend’s race.
Both event organizers are proud of their worker’s efforts and they anticipate both tracks to be in prime race condition for the weekend.