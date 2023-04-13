WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Lead is a cheap, strong and workable metal, making it perfect for make pipes. The only problem is it's poisonous. The EPA estimates there are roughly 9 million lead service lines for drinking water in the country, but with the help of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure law those lead pipes will start to be removed.
"Everyone should have access to clean drinking water," said Mayor Katie Rosenberg. Last week the U.S Environmental Protection Agency announced over $6.5 billion for states, tribes and territories for drinking water infrastructure upgrades. Some of the money will help the city of Wausau replace lead pipes, Mayor Katie Rosenberg was thrilled when she heard the news. “I am so excited that we have access to more funding to help those pipes," said the mayor. "That was the one thing when we went to Washington D.C. in January, we talked about the technical support is great, but really what we need is the funding to be able to replace these at that accelerated time from," she added.
Wausau has around 8000 lead pipes, lead exposure is known to damage the brain and heart. Rosenberg believes her recent visit to the White House on the issue made an impact. "We had a lot of voices there a lot of very important people who know a lot more about water than I do," said Mayor Rosenberg. "Kind of saying the same thing so I think just the voices coming together saying these things was really important," she added. Rosenberg says working toward safer drinking water is an investment that will pay off for generations. "When I’m gone, I hope people still appreciate the investment that this community right now is making including federal and local government, so I hope that this sets us up for lifetime of success and water," said the mayor.
The city doesn't know how much they will receive from the EPA however Rosenberg says that they are going to work to apply for the funding with the DNR later this year.
