WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - The city of Wausau will look a lot brighter this weekend, that's because of an annual event that focuses on all things art. Wausau's Artrageous Weekend has been a stable in the community for over 30 years. It offers fun for all ages celebrating the works of local, national and international artists.
"We are excited, everyone is excited to see so many people downtown enjoying creativity art," said Tiffany Rodriguez the executive director, for the Center For Visual Arts.
Tiffany Rodriguez is no stranger to Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend. She is apart of the four art venues around the city that helps put this together year after year.
"It’s a super big deal to have such an event in Wausau, because it brings people from all over the country," said Tiffany. "The artists are from everywhere we are able to showcase what a beautiful city we have and how creative we can be," said Rodriguez.
The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum is putting the finishing touches on its annual “Birds in Art" exhibition.
“We have about 60 artists from around the world coming this weekend to celebrate their artwork," said said Bryce Cebula the marketing communication manager for the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.
Bryce Cebula says the museum is best known for this exhibit and it continues to grow.
"Birds in Art is really kind of the founding reason behind the museum 48 years ago, so it just has been a long standing tradition we keep artists coming back so we are going to keep doing," said Bryce.
With thousands expected to be in attendance this weekend. Organizations are READY for the show to begin
"It’s been a long process to get everything planned out and organized," said Cebula.
"The four organizations that participate in Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend are meeting year around to prepare for everything so it’s a non-stop adventure to make this weekend happen," said Rodriguez.
Organizers are providing easy transportation for visitors by offering free bus services to visit all four events over the weekend.
All the events are free admission both Sept. 9 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. More information can be found on here.