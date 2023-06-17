Wausau, Wis. (WJFW) - World Cultures Day is a chance for local people to experience the many different cultures from around the globe. Today at the 400 Block Park in Wausau, several groups came together for the second straight year to throw a block party and celebrate their heritage.
Featuring several different groups like the American Hispanic Association, Hmong American Center, and the Multicultural Community Center, many different heritages are represented at this event. Director of the American Hispanic Association Tony Gonzalez said this event is a great way for people to learn more about one another.
“This is the venue where people can come and talk to each other, learn about each other, enjoy what I call the deliciousness of Diversity. We’ve got food, dances from other places, which we usually don’t have an opportunity here in North Central Wisconsin to enjoy," said Gonzalez.
Rep. Pat Snyder (R - Schofield) was at the event. He says meeting new people and making lifelong friends is the goal.
“I kind of use the analogy of like when we go to some place with our grandkids, they are kind of shy in the beginning because they don’t know the area, they don't know the people. But once they spend time together they play and they are friends forever, that's kind of what a festival like this does," said Snyder.
He believes that large gatherings like these can go a long way.
“Well I hope it brings more understanding from the people, the residents that live here and more acceptance. And I hope it might share for some of the people that are here to reach out to their family members saying this is a welcoming place and come join us."