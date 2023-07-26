A Wausau woman has died following a drowning in the Wisconsin River.
On Tuesday at approximately 5 pm, police and fire were dispatched to an area south of Bulll Falls Park downtown for a report of a body in the water. The victim was identified as 55 year old Tammy Miller who was unhoused at the time of death.
Officials say that the cause of death is pending an autopsy. Foul play was not suspected, but witness statements suggest that Miller was swimming prior to her death, and alcohol may have been involved. Investigations are still ongoing.