WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Marshfield Tigers met the Wausau West Warriors at Marathon Park Ice Arena for a Wisconsin Valley Conference match-up. Wausau West is ranked second in the Conference under SPASH. The Warriors were looking to get back on track after a tough lost to Chippewa Falls in OT on Monday.
Wausau played a good game offensively and were able to score twice in the first period with forwards Hendrix Damrow and Cooper Depuydt.
They continued with that momentum into the second period scoring three more goals with forward Cooper Depuydt, Mason DeBroux and Thomas Gerum making it 5-0.
Overall Cooper Depuydt had two goals, and single goals for Hendrix Damrow, Mason DeBroux, Thomas Gerum, Judah Leder and Caden Bohlin.
Wausau West took the victory over Marshfield 7-0.