WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- Rivalry games away carry extra meaning and it was on full display at Thom Field.
A stadium record 2,950 fans were on hand to watch Wausau West improve to 4-0 with a 49-14 over rival Wausau East.
The story of the night was West running back Ray Reineck. The senior carried 20 times for 271 yards and four touchdowns. Reineck scored twice in the first quarter and then added another in the second as West led 28-0.
East would get on the board as Caden Werth took the ensuing kickoff 92 yards to the end zone. West responded in three plays as Jack Kostroski went deep to Carter Amerson who did the rest for a 70 yard score. West would roll to a 49-14 win.
With the win Wausau West improved to 4-0 and will look to make it five next week when they travel to Marshfield on September 15.
Wausau West dropped to 1-3 and will look to grab their first conference win on September 15 as they host Appleton West.