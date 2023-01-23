MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wausau West traveled to Lakeland Union with hopes of ending the T-birds four game winning streak. The Warriors came in with an overall 9-6 record, while Lakeland had an impressive 11-6 record.
The Warriors were not threatened by the T-birds success so far this year, and it showed. Wausau went toe-to-toe with Lakeland in the first half with 14 points from Molly Anderson, 9 for Kelly Kray, and 8 for Kenzie Deaton. While Lakeland had 12 from Kristina Ouimette, and 11 from Julianna Ouimette. The T-birds were able to take the first half but only by two (42-40). Alexis White had an impressive second half finishing with 24 points which helped secure the Warriors with a win. Wausau played a good game offensively and stuck out in confidence which disrupted Lakeland's offense.
Lakeland fell to Wausau 78-71.
Wausau West has a turn around game and will host Merrill on Tuesday. Lakeland Union will have a chance to redeem themselves when they play Tomahawk on Tuesday.