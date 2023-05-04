MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - The suspect allegedly involved in a shooting in Wausau from early Feb. has plead not guilty.
Desmond Mayo, 29, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Mayo was in court today for his arraignment. Court records show that Mayo plead not guilty to the attempted homicide charge from Feb. as well as drug charges from Aug. 2021.
Mayo allegedly shot a 38-year-old male multiple times. The alleged shooting took place on McIntosh Rd. on Feb. 4. Mayo was on the run for almost a month, before being arrested in the Chicago area on Feb. 28.
The attorney for Mayo filed a request for a speedy trial.
A calendar call has been scheduled for Mayo on May 11.
He remains in jail on a $200,000 cash bond.
