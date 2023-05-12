WAUSAU - The suspect allegedly involved in a shooting in Wausau from early February is set to go to trial next month.
29-year-old Desmond Mayo is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Court records show, that a five-day jury trial is slated to begin June 19th.
Mayo allegedly shot a 38-year-old male multiple times, then was on the run for almost a month before being arrested in the Chicago area on February 28.
A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for May 17.