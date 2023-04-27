The Wausau Police Department is investigating a deadly crash.
The single vehicle crash happened at 7:30p.m. Thursday on State highway 29 eastbound, west of U.S. 51.
Authorities say State highway 29 is closed in both directions as they are working on the crash.
State highway 29 is closed westbound from U.S. 51 and from Wausau Highway 52 Parkway/Stewart Avenue on-ramp.
Police are diverting traffic from State Highway 29 onto Stewart Avenue through Wausau.
The police department says the highway will reopen just after midnight on Friday morning.