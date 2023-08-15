Wausau police host community thank you cookout

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW) -- The Wausau police and fire departments served the community in more than one way in the Wausau 400 Block Tuesday morning.
The officers threw a community thank you cookout complete with hot dogs and police dogs; brats, banter, and big trucks.
Ben Bliven, the Wausau Chief of Police, said that with over 40,000 citizens and only 79 officers, partnering with Wausau residents is important.
"If they have a good relationship with the police, they’re trusting of the police," said Bliven. "They are more likely to call us when they have a problem that we can help resolve."
Bliven said there can be challenges working with the community when people don't understand the big picture of police work.
"They maybe make snap judgements about what we're doing and why, and that's the most difficult thing," said Bliven.
Despite the challenges, Bliven said the cookout was a great time.
"We wanted to show our support for our community and just show our appreciation for the people that live here that we’re able and lucky enough to serve on a daily basis," said Bliven.
For anyone who'd like to learn more about police work, Bliven said the Wausau Police Department is offering an 8-week program called Citizen's Academy, where people can learn about what law enforcement does and why they do it.