MARATHON CO. (WJFW) - One person was arrested for OWI 3rd offense and neglecting a child after driving the wrong way down State Highway 29 on Saturday.
On Saturday, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. about a wrong-way driver near Marathon and heading east toward Wausau on the westbound side.
A responding officer met the wrong-way driver on State Highway 29 near S. 72nd St.
A video from the Wausau Police Department shows that the responding officer almost got hit by the wrong-way driver. The video shows that the driver stopped after nearly hitting the officer.
According to the Wausau Police Department, the driver, a 34-year-old woman from Neenah, was found to be intoxicated with a preliminary breath sample of .29.
The officers also discovered that the driver left a family member's child home alone. Officers responded to the home and they discovered that the child is ok.
The driver was arrested for OWI 3rd offense and neglecting a child.
