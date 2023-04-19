The Wausau Police Department has been removing homeless encampments in city parks.
The Wausau Police Chief Benjamin Bliven says starting this month they are enforcing its park ordinance.
The ordinance prohibits people from being in city parks from 11p.m. to 6a.m. every day.
Chief Bliven says with the recent flood threat they have been removing homeless encampments in local parks that are in the flood prone areas.
The Police Chief says they have seen the most homeless encampments in Barker-Stewart Island Park and Fern Island Park.
When authorities removed the encampments, they gave homeless people information on resources in the area.
Chief Bliven says over the past ten years the homeless issue has been getting progressively worse.
Authorities are giving out warnings and citations to remove people from the park.