WAUSAU (WJFW) - The City of Wausau announced that PFAS levels in the water are now below detectable levels.
According to the City of Wausau, residents are now able to disconnect their filter pitchers if they would like to.
The city also says that there is water from the new treatment plant running into homes. The water plant output was connected to the main city supply lines on Dec. 20. The system needed a period of time to push out all of the old water that was in the pipelines, but now the city believes that should all be flushed out with daily water usage.
The plant is currently using a PFAS-attracting resin with an anion exchange filtering system. The city says that it is a temporary solution because of the cost. The city added that they will be adding a granular activated carbon system (GAC) to be installed in the next 18-24 months.
The new treatment facility will allow the city to meet future regulations, addresses all the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) non-compliance issues, improves disinfection within the system, provides increased redundancy and safety, and will serve the users for generations to come.
